Northam stops by Manassas vaccination clinic

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam made a surprise visit to Manassas vaccine clinic Tuesday.

The governor has been making the rounds to vaccination clinics across the state after he announced earlier this month anyone over the age of 18 now has the option of getting vaccinated for the coronavirus. The governor visited two other vaccination clinics in our area, one at First Zion Baptist Church near Dumfries, and Todos Supermarket in Woodbridge on April 4.

Manassas held a mass vaccination clinic at Metz Middle School, at 9950 Wellington Road. Northam arrived early Tuesday morning to tour the clinic, giving little notice to city officials and no advanced statement to reporters tipping them off to his visit.

The city had planned to administer the Johnson and Johnson vaccine but switched to the Pfizer vaccine following a recommendation from the CDC to stop using the vaccine after six poeple showed side effects from the vaccine, and one died following taking the vaccine.

Virginia ordered a halt to all Johnson and Johnson vaccines today. More than 6 million poeple in the U.S. have already received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

The switch to the Phizer vaccine did not affect anyone’s scheduled appointment time at the Metz vaccine clinic. The clinic will continue at Metz tomorrow, between 9 a.m to 5 p.m., for ticket patients.