Nancy Carol Tierney was an incredible wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She passed away on March 31, 2021 at the age of 73 after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by family who will honor her by living their lives to the fullest.

On May 11, 1947, Kenneth and Allene Hauck received a Mother’s Day blessing when Nancy was born. Nancy grew up in Arlington and Springfield, VA before moving to Virginia Beach. A wildly intelligent and dedicated student, she graduated near the top of her class from Robert E. Lee High School (now John R. Lewis High School) in Springfield, VA and went on to obtain a B.A. in History from the College of William & Mary where she was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. After teaching in the Virginia Beach public school system and working with her father at the American Truckers Association, she worked as a legal assistant at the international law firm Holland & Knight for over 30 years before retiring in 2015.

Nancy met her future husband, Jim Tierney, in Virginia Beach, VA. After some adventures in beach living, Nancy and Jim quickly fell in love and were married in Elizabeth City, NC on December 27, 1973. They moved to Lake Ridge, VA where they raised five (wonderful) children together: James, Jr., Erin, Shawn, Patrick and Shannon. Nancy also loved her daughter-in-law, Jacqueline (Shawn’s wife), and adored her grandchildren: Kyle, Connor, Garrett, Kellen, Braden, Landon, Madeline, Ava and Zeke.

Nancy loved to help. Whether it was rescuing animals (or her kids or their friends) or reading to children in underfunded schools, she was always willing to lend a helping hand. She also was an avid sports fan, and especially loved watching her children’s and grandchildren’s soccer games. She rooted hard for the Redskins (Washington Football Team), Caps, and Nats, and also Duke Basketball (much to the chagrin of her family), and loved talking sports with anyone who would listen…or to the TV otherwise! She was incredibly close to her family, especially her aunt Hazel, uncle Cliff, and cousins Sandy and Brenda, her sister Terri, and her entire North Carolina family, Ann, Rod, Gail, Kim and Kara, Norman, Betty, Steve, Tamra, Don, John, Charles, and all of the others, and their respective spouses and children. She loved traveling to the Outer Banks, NC, Marco Island, FL and Salisbury, NC to visit her family.

She is deeply loved by her family, colleagues, and friends, and nearly everyone who she came into contact with, including people at the local pharmacy, grocery stores, restaurants, hair salons, and even the manager at her go-to restaurant, Outback. She is survived by her husband, children, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, and her extended family and friends, who will all dearly miss her.

In lieu of flowers or other memorials, the family will be establishing a fund in her name with a to-be-chosen non-profit to empower girls to pursue their dreams. If you would like to contribute, please email [email protected] and we will keep you updated on how to participate.

Nancy’s family would like to express their deep gratitude to her family and friends for their support during this time, along with Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home and the Turch Family. We would also like to thank Dr. Leena Tariq Rahmat and the entire Oncology team at Sibley Memorial Hospital for their dedication, compassion and support throughout Nancy’s battle with Lymphoma.