Memorial Service for Dr. Moses L. Nafzinger

Dr. Nafzinger passed away on April 27, 2020, in Hastings, Mich.

Mo has been interred in Fairfax Memorial Gardens, next to his wife Jean. A celebration of his life will happen virtually on Monday, May 3, 2021 at 11 am. Please join us at:

https://boxcast.tv/view/mo-nafzinger-celebration-of-life-hmsnix4tbsz929saxs6p.

The link will go live at 10:50 am. Memorial contributions may be made to Christ Church, 7600 Ox Road, Fairfax Station, VA 22039 or to Thornapple Manor, 2700 Nashville Road, Hastings, Mich., 49058.

