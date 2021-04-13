Ida J. Myrick, 75, died April 8, 2021 at INOVA Fairfax Hospital. She was born August 27, 1945 to the late Walter and Bessie Mae Myrick. She is survived by her devoted son, Charles L. Davis (Gina); and her grandchildren, Jaxson and Maddox Davis.

She was a faithful member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Senior Ministry until her health began to fail.

The family will receive friends 11am Thursday, April 22, 2021 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 2516 Squirrel Hill Rd. Herndon, VA 20171. Life Celebration service will begin at 12pm. Inurnment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Breast Cancer, https://www.abcf.org/donate.