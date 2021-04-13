Farr plucked from Richmond to lead Prince William water utility

The Prince William County Service Authority Board of Directors has hired Mr. Calvin D. Farr, Jr. as the water and wastewater utility’s new general manager.

Farr will begin his new job on May 17, 2021.

Farr is currently Director of the Department of Public Utilities in Richmond, which serves more than 500,000 customers within the city and surrounding counties. He has 24 years of experience in the utility industry.

Farr’s will replace Dean Dickey, who has served as General Manager for the Service Authority since 2005. Dickey is retiring after a career in the utility industry, including his role as Director of Utilities for the City of Sunrise in South Florida and as Executive Director of the Central Wyoming Regional Water System. He is a retired Army Officer, having served in the U.S. and abroad with the Army Corps of Engineers.

Dickey is continuing to serve as General Manager until Farr comes on board in May.

“I’m honored the Board has entrusted me to lead this organization,” said Mr. Farr. “I have admired the Service Authority’s success over the years, and I’m truly honored and excited to join this very high-performing team. I look forward to starting soon, and I really look forward to meeting our people at the Service Authority.”

As General Manager of the Service Authority, Farr will lead the largest combined water and wastewater utility in Virginia, serving more than 360,000 customers in a growing and diverse community. The Service Authority is a nationally recognized model for excellence, sustainability, industry best practices, and environmental stewardship.

Dr. Jack Kooyoomjian, Chairman of the Service Authority Board of Directors, noted that he and the Board look forward to Mr. Farr’s leadership and his engagement with our employees, our ratepayers and leadership in Prince William County.

“Mr. Farr brings a diverse set of professional experiences, which will certainly benefit the Service Authority and its customers as we continue planning for the future,” said Dr. Kooyoomjian. “He will lead an exceptional organization with an outstanding workforce that is dedicated to excellence in every respect. I know Mr. Farr will be able to build on our successes.”

Prior to his three years with the Richmond, Farr served as the Assistant Commissioner of the Department of Watershed Management in Atlanta and as a Group Leader for the Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission. Prior to his public utility experience, Farr worked as a project engineer and project manager for large firms in the private sector.

Farr holds an Executive Masters of Public Management from the University of Maryland, Masters of Environmental Engineering from Johns Hopkins University, and Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Old Dominion University. Farr is also licensed as a Professional Engineer (PE) in Virginia, Maryland, and the District of Columbia.