Early voting for June Primary Election starts April 23 in Prince William

On June 8, 2021, the Commonwealth of Virginia will have a Democratic primary election for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, and several primaries for the House of Delegates representing Prince William County.

Democrats in Districts 2 (Woodbridge), 31 (Dale City), and 50 (Bristow, Manassas), and Republicans in District 51 (Lake Ridge, Nokesville) will have primary elections.

Early In-Person Voting

Early in-person voting for all these races begins Friday, April 23, and extends through Saturday, June 5, at three locations:

A. J. Ferlazzo Building, 15941 Donald Curtis Dr., Woodbridge, VA 22191

Prince William Office of Elections, 9250 Lee Ave., Suite 1, Manassas, VA 20110

Haymarket Gainesville Community Library, 14870 Lightner Rd., Haymarket, VA 20169

The days and times for early voting at these locations are as follows:

Friday, April 23, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Monday to Friday, April 26 – May 21, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Monday to Saturday, May 24 – May 29, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Monday, May 31, Closed for Memorial Day

Tuesday to Saturday, June 1 – June 5, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

No Voting at the Woodbridge DMV



In the past, the Prince William Office of Elections has used the Woodbridge DMV for early voting. However, because of the ongoing COVID pandemic and limited parking at the DMV, voting is moved to Dr. A. J. Ferlazzo Building.

The Prince William Board of County Supervisors approved this change in polling location during their March 16 meeting. The Office of Elections will post signs at the DMV for anyone who may accidentally vote, directing them to Ferlazzo.

For additional details, please visit the Prince William Office of Elections website.