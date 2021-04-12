Woodbridge woman honors stillborn daughter at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center

A Woodbridge woman is honoring her stillborn daughter’s life and the team who helped her through the experience.

Friday, March 26, 2021, should’ve marked Danielle Burmeister’s 10th birthday. Instead of a party with balloons and cake, her mom, Kelly, donated books on mourning and loss to the Women’s Health Center at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.

“This is important to me for a couple of reasons. I want to honor the nurses that took care of me and my family during this incredibly difficult time. I want to make sure others are aware of things they could do if they find themselves in this unfortunate situation. Having books to share with siblings that are facing this is important. Especially since having a clear mind and knowing what to say to your other children can be challenging,” explains Kelly Burmeister.

While most pregnancies are problem-free, Kelly’s not alone. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, stillbirth affects about one in 160 births. It’s estimated about 24,000 babies are stillborn in the U.S.

“We’re honored Kelly thought of the Women’s Health Center for this special donation,” says Beverly Wainman, MSN, RN, Director Women’s Health Center Patient Services/Nursing. “Sentara is committed to our patients’ mental and physical well-being; I’m proud our team helped her through this tough time. It’s just one more way we improve health every day.”

At the time, Kelly had been pregnant with her second child. The pregnancy had been going well up until the 27th week, when doctors could no longer hear the heartbeat. She delivered the stillborn baby, who she and her husband named Danielle.

“The Sentara nurses were a blessing. Each nurse I interacted with was incredibly empathetic, caring, and supportive. They all had calm and patient demeanors and were there for me, no matter what. Additionally, they placed a yellow rose on the door to my room so everyone knew that our baby had passed away. I felt like they (the nurses) were family,” remembers Kelly.

Kelly remembered those acts of kindness when she was pregnant with her daughter, Allie, in 2013, “One of the nurses recognized my name and made adjustments to her schedule so she could be a part of the delivery. I was so touched it makes me tear up just thinking about it.”

More information is available for those who would like to honor a loved one at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, click here.