William Fred Anderson, 65, died April 7, 2021 in Woodbridge Virginia. He was born in Portsmouth Virginia hospital May 24, 1955. Fred graduated from Woodbridge Senior High and worked at George Mason College as a boiler master. He was injured while employed there. Later he was an over the road truck driver for 34 years.

Fred loved to ride his Harley. He was adventurous. Fred loved to read books and read the bible 6 times. He loved music and loved board games and always up for playing cards. On his good days, he could always make you laugh.

He was the son of the late Helen McClenny Anderson and Robert L. Anderson. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Robert L. Anderson, Jr. A private service will be held at a later date at his sister’s in Palm Bay, Florida.

He is survived by a sister, Patricia (Penny) Anderson of Palm Bay, Florida and his girlfriend, Kathy Blanchard of Woodbridge, Virginia.

Donations may be made to National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI), Virginia, PO Box 8260, Richmond, VA 23226. Phone 804-285-8264 in his memory.