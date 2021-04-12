Stafford will consider tax relief for seniors, hold public hearing

Stafford County will hold a public hearing that will consider amending the county code regarding the Elderly and Disabled Tax Relief Program.



The County will discuss whether or not to allow a tax exemption for the elderly and the disabled to reflect the cost of living increases and the effects of inflation that have occurred in the county since the last time the program was amended over a decade ago. Stafford County is allowed to exempt or defer taxes for the elderly and disabled according to Virginia law.



Should the County decide to go through with the amendments for an exemption than any real estate owned by someone who is age 65 or older and deemed to be permanently and totally disabled will be exempted from county real estate taxes amounting to $3,000 a year.



One major condition of the new amendment is that the combined net worth of the property owner and the owner’s spouse must not exceed $400,000 a year. This net value would not include the value of the land or any dwellings built on the property. The property itself could not exceed more than 20 acres.



The changes to the program were first brought to the attention of the board in 2020 but were put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. The changes to the program are said to have been developed by Commissioner of the Revenue Scott Mayausky and George Washington District Supervisor Tom Coen.



If the amendments are passed then recipients of the program could be saved a combined $45,000 a year.



The public hearing is scheduled to take place at the Stafford County Board of Supervisors meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 4. The Board meeting is held at 1300 Courthouse Road, at the county government center.









