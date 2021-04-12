Prince William County

Woodbridge man shot, flown to hospital

Shooting Investigation – On April 12 at 12:35AM, officers responded to the Bayvue Apartments located in the 1300 block of Bayside Ave. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a shooting. Residents reported to police that gunshots were heard before parties dispersed. As officers arrived in the area, they observed a vehicle matching the description given and conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle.

Upon making contact with the occupants of the vehicle, officers located a 30-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was flown to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The investigation revealed that an altercation occurred in the parking lot before the shots were fired. Officers located shell casings in the parking lot of the above area.

While canvassing, officers located an occupied residence and three unoccupied parked vehicles that were struck by rounds. No additional injuries were reported. Detectives with the Violent Crimes Bureau are actively investigating the incident to determine what led up to the shooting. This incident does not appear to be random. The investigation continues

Man exposed himself to hotel maid

Indecent Exposure – On April 10 at 10:35AM, officers responded to the Springhill Suites located at 14325 Crossing Pl. in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate an indecent exposure. An employee, a 33-year-old woman, reported to police that she was cleaning one of the rooms when an unknown male hotel patron walked into the room. During the encounter, the suspect exposed himself to the victim before making inappropriate gestures. The victim quickly left the room and notified the manager of the hotel. The suspect fled the area prior to police arriving at the hotel. No contact was made between the victim and the suspect.

Stafford County

Catalytic converter thefts continue

75 Staffordboro Boulevard, Staffordboro Commuter Lot, 4/10, 1:03 p.m. A vanpool company employee reported catalytic converters had been stolen off of two vans while they were parked in the lot. The theft occurred sometime between March 27 and April 10.

Woman scammed out of ‘several thousand dollars’

Fawn Lane, 4/10, 11:45 a.m. The victim received a phone call from someone stating her grandson had been arrested after a traffic accident in Texas. She was told to withdrawal several thousand dollars from her bank account to pay for his bail. An individual claiming to be her grandson’s attorney arrived at her residence and collected the money. She was then told to withdrawal more money and FedEx it to a residence in Maryland. She complied and sent the additional money before learning it was a scam.

911 operators honored

In honor of National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week (April 11-17), the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is recognizing the many members of our Emergency Communications Center (ECC).

Communications officers in the Stafford County Emergency Communications Center dispatch all calls for the Sheriff’s Office and Fire and Rescue. The ECC, which operates 24 hours a day and 7 days a week, receives, on average, 327,772 phone calls per year. That breaks down to 898 calls per day or 37 calls per hour. Communications staff work twelve hour shifts and come to work in inclement weather, on holidays, and on weekends. They worked through the pandemic and are known for adapting to any challenges they face.

Communications officers do more than just answer the phone. They must monitor multiple computer systems while also listening and replying to first responders by radio. The typical workstation has six or more computer monitors running several different systems that must be constantly monitored. In addition, communications officers are responsible for text to 911, emergency radio communications, and teletype communications. ECC personnel also input missing persons and stolen cars into national databases as well as monitor traffic cameras, security cameras, and panic alarm systems. Lastly, they provide after-hours services for several other county agencies.

Most importantly, communications officers are the calm voice on the other end of the line. They listen to people in crisis and work hard to ensure help is sent to the right location. Communications officers are the connection we need in our most difficult times. On a daily basis, they exhibit the Sheriff’s Office core values of professionalism, integrity, compassion and fairness. The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office thanks our communications officers for their service to our community.

Manassas

City to hold drug takeback

On Saturday, April 24, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Manassas City Police Department will be partnering with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Prince William County Police Department to provide the public a safe, convenient, and anonymous way to dispose of unused and unwanted medication.

Often, abused prescription drugs are obtained from family, friends, and medicine cabinets. Help prevent addiction and drug abuse by disposing of your unwanted and unused medication at a DEA Drug Take-Back site. The City of Manassas drop-off site will be located at:

Novant Health UVA Health System Prince William Medical Center 8700 Sudley Rd, Manassas, VA 20110