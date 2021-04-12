Phillip Klemmer

Phillip Paul Klemmer, age 55, of Dale City, Virginia passed away on March 31, 2021.

Phillip was born in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania on June 8, 1965. He graduated from Nurnberg American High School, Nurnberg Germany in 1984 where he was an All-Europe football player. He briefly attended college at Norwich University in Vermont, where he was commonly known as “Budda”, and Slippery Rock University in Pennsylvania.

Phillip worked for a number of years in Civil Rights with the Federal Government. He was heavily involved in his church, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, where he taught catechism and worked with the youth. He was also a long-time member and officer of the Woodbridge Elks Lodge.

Phillip enjoyed football, especially the Pittsburgh Steelers, and college sports, particularly Penn State football, volleyball, and track and field. He was a lover and supporter of softball because of his nieces, Shannon and Sarah, and supporter of his brother Richard’s band. His other interest included enjoying rock and Christian music.

Equal to all of his other interests, Phillip really enjoyed talking to people. It often seemed that Phillip knew everyone, and everyone knew him. This, along with his gentle spirit, is what we will miss most of all.

Phillip is survived by his siblings and their spouses: Joseph J. (Joe) Klemmer, Daria; Angela A. (Klemmer) McGuirl, Brian; and Richard R. Klemmer, Yolanda. He was uncle to Shannon, Sarah, Joseph, Leslie, and Clark. Phillip was preceded in death by his parents Joseph R. and Marlou Klemmer.