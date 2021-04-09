Man dies in I-66 crash; Girl, 8, sexually assaulted

Fauquier County

Triangle man dies in crash

Virginia State Police Senior Trooper C. Scally is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Fauquier County. The crash occurred Sunday, April 4th at 2:40 a.m. along Interstate 66 at the 34 mile-marker.

A 2004 Honda Accord entered I-66 traveling in the wrong direction and collided head-on with a Westbound 2019 Volkswagen Jetta.

The driver of the Honda, Victorino Mondragon, 29, of Triangle, VA, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to INOVA Fairfax Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. Mondragon was wearing a seatbelt.



The driver of the Volkswagen, a 40-year-old male, of Annapolis, MD, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to INOVA Fairfax Hospital for treatment. The male was wearing a seatbelt.



A passenger in the Volkswagen, a 37-year-old female, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to INOVA Fairfax Hospital for treatment. The female was wearing a seatbelt.



Alcohol is being considered a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.



Prince William County

Girl, 8, sexually assaulted

On February 21, detectives with the Special Victims Unit, in conjunction with Child Protective Services (CPS), began an investigation into a sexual assault that was reported to have occurred at a home located in the 8000 block of Community Driver near Manassas between February 2018 and February 2019.

The investigation revealed an 8-year-old girl was inappropriately touched by the accused, identified as a family member, on more than one occasion during the above timeframe, police said.

The incidents were recently reported to CPS who notified the police prompting the investigation. On April 7, following the investigation, the accused, identified as Edwyn Benedicto RUIZ, of 8059 Community Drive, was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery. He was held without bond and has a pending court date.

Bowling alley employee sprayed with cleaner

On April 9 at 7:10 PM, officers responded to the Round One Bowling Alley located at 2700 Potomac Mills Circle in Woodbridge to investigate an assault. An employee, a 35-year-old woman, reported to police that she and a patron, later identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated.

During the encounter, the accused threw food and other items around the business before picking up a spray bottle filled with cleaning fluid and spraying the employee in the face. The parties were separated, and the police were contacted. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Dy-Anna Nevater Dolores SAMPSON, was arrested.

Arrested on April 9:

Dy-Anna Nevater Dolores SAMPSON, 27, of 5 Invicta Dr. in Stafford Charged with malicious wounding with a caustic substance Court Date: July 26, 2021 | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond

Homeowner hears intruders in basement

On April 7 at 5:33 PM, officers responded to a home in the 15200 block of Waterwheel Terrace in Woodbridge to investigate an attempted burglary. The homeowner reported to police that on April 3, at 5:30 PM, a noise was heard from a lower level of the home.

When the homeowner went to check the residence, nothing of note was observed. A few days later, footprints were observed on the exterior of the front door to the home. No entry was made into the home and no property was reported missing.

Acura dealership burglarized

On April 9 at 6:45 AM, officers responded to Karen Radley Acura/Volkswagen located at 14700 Jefferson Davis Highway= in Woodbridge to investigate a burglary. The business manager reported to police that they were notified at approximately 10:30 PM on April 8 of an alarm activation.

Upon arrival at the business the following morning, the manager determined entry was made into the business through the glass portion of a rear door that was found damaged. A cash register was reported missing.

Stafford County

Victim is flown to hospital after Route 1 crash

Rescue crews pulled at least one person from a vehicle after a crash on Route 1 at South Campus Boulevard, near Stafford Hospital. The crash occurred just before noon Thursday, April 8.

A vehicle slammed into a guardrail, trapping one person inside. One person was flown to an area hospital with serious injuries, while two others were taken by ambulance to area hospitals.

Catalytic converters pilfered outside senior center

460 Lendall Lane, Rappahannock Area Agency on Aging, 4/7, 7:25 a.m. An employee reported catalytic converters were stolen off of nine vehicles belonging to the agency. The thefts are believed to have occurred sometime between 4:30 p.m. on April 6 and 6 a.m. on April 7.

Tip jar raided at a Chipotle restaurant

28 South Gateway Drive, Chipotle, 4/7, 8:23 p.m. An employee reported a customer stole a tip jar from the counter. The theft occurred at 4:34 p.m. on April 7. Security footage shows a female suspect concealing the tip jar in her food bag before leaving the business.

Manassas

Joyriding while firing a gun

On Thursday, April 8, 2021, at 12:31 am, officers were called to the area of Wellington Road and Fairview Avenue for a report of an individual shooting a firearm from a moving vehicle. Officers recovered several spent ammunition casings on Wellington Road near Ellicott Lane.

The vehicle involved was described as possibly a four-door sedan and the vehicle was last seen driving on Wellington Road towards Main Street. No injuries or damage to property were discovered or reported. The investigation continues to identify the vehicle and the individuals involved.