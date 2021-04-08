William Daniel Mullins, known as Danny, passed away peacefully in his home on April 2, 2021.

Danny was predeceased by his parents, Hursell and Irene Mullins, and his wife of 49 years, Shirley Mullins. Danny is survived by his beloved children Lynn (Michael) Wolfe, Christina (Lee) Williams, John (Rebecca) Mullins, William (Marci) Mullins, John Mullins, Chris (Shane) Mullins, cherished grandchildren, Ashley (Mitch), Brett (Lauren), Callie, Will, Bryce, Preston, Casey, Kaylee, and Edgar, predeceased by Morgan; great-grandchildren, Ryan and Tyler and a great granddaughter on the way; dearest sisters, Judy, Lois, Linda Kay, and Mora “Liz”, predeceased by his brothers: Jackie, Billy Joe, and Roger.

Danny had a deep impact on countless children that he and Shirley fostered over the years.

He was a Vietnam War Veteran. Danny would give you the shirt off of his back and help anyone who needed it. He would also hold you accountable for your actions. Danny enjoyed spending time with his family, hunting, fishing, lottery scratchers, and a great tournament of Texas Holdem, or any poker. He also loved his dogs and especially enjoyed giving them “people food”. He had many saying that people came to expect from him, to include “Don’t go away mad, just go away.”

The family will receive friends and family for a memorial service on 4/24/2021 at his home in Lorton, VA