Ann Marie White (Fick) 49, of Woodbridge, VA passed away April 2, 2021 after a brief battle with cancer. She is the daughter of Anthony and the late Carol Fick of Moscow, beloved sister of Tony Fick and Jim Fick and adored niece, sister-in-law, godmother, aunt, and cousin to numerous extended family. She is survived by her husband, Bruce and son, Luke.

She graduated from North Pocono in 1989 and from Pennsylvania State University in 1993 and pursued two graduate degrees from the University of Michigan in 1995 and 1997. Ann Marie was employed with the Horatio Alger Association as a manager of scholarship administration and prior to that, was a chemistry teacher with Fairfax County Schools for 17 years. The beliefs that animated Ann Marie included the tenets of her Catholic faith, her deep love and loyalty to her family, friends, and Penn State sports, her curiosity and love of learning, and her belief in service to community and the needs of others.

A celebration of Ann Marie’s life will be held later in the summer. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Jimmy V Foundation for Cancer Research.