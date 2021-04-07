Vaccine available for anyone 16 or older starting Friday in Rappahannock region

The Virginia Department of Health’s Rappahannock Area Health District will expand its coronavirus vaccination efforts to Phase 2 beginning Friday, April 9, 2021. Anyone age 16 and over in Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania, and Stafford counties and Fredericksburg will be eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

“We are excited to expand vaccination opportunities for all community members,” said Dr. Denise Bonds, Acting Director of the Rappahannock Area Health District. “We urge all residents to take this opportunity to pre-register to receive the vaccine, as this is the fastest way to initiate the scheduling process.”

To pre-register, or to update your pre-registration record, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (1-877-829-4682). English- and Spanish-speaking operators are available. Translation services also are available, in more than 100 languages. For TTY, dial 7-1-1. Those using American Sign Language can reach the Vaccine Call Center by videophone or click the “ASL Now” button at vaccinate.virginia.gov.

When you receive your appointment for a vaccine, please follow these guidelines at the vaccination site:

• Appointments are required at all locations for COVID-19 vaccination in our area. Walk-ins will not be accepted. Please pre-register to be contacted for an appointment.

• Please plan to arrive no earlier than 10 minutes prior to your appointment time. Too many people arriving too early causes backups.

• Please wear “vaccine ready” clothing to the extent feasible (with easy access to your upper arm).

RAHD will continue to prioritize individuals at the highest risk due to age, occupation, or medical condition as we enter this new phase. Adults age 65 and up in RAHD are able to bypass the pre-registration system by calling the health district directly at 540-899-4797 and selecting option 0, where a staff member will be able to assist with scheduling an appointment within the next week. Please note this service is only available Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

To date, 101,185 people in the health district have received a first dose of vaccine and 62,850 are fully vaccinated. Vaccine supply in the area has increased over the past several months but there continue to be high levels of demand. We ask for continued patience as we work to provide vaccines to everyone who wishes to receive one.

In the meantime, it is important to remain vigilant in COVID-19 prevention. Continue to protect yourself and others: cover your mouth and nose with a mask, wash your hands often, stay at least six feet away from others and avoid gatherings with anyone who is not a member of your household.