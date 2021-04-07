New Truslow Road bridge over I-95 to open on Friday

A new interstate overpass on Route 652 (Truslow Road) in Stafford County will open to traffic on Friday, April 9. The new structure is longer and slightly wider, with two travel lanes and expanded road shoulders.

The bridge was replaced as part of the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project . The overpass, located between Beagle Road and Samuel Lane, was rebuilt to accommodate the construction of two new reversible express lanes in the median of Interstate 95.

Truslow Road will reopen to traffic at the overpass Friday afternoon. Message boards will be posted today, April 7, along the detour route to alert drivers to the bridge opening.

Detour signs along the various routes will be removed on Friday starting shortly after 9 a.m. Drivers should be alert to a mobile work zone with a single lane closure or flagging operations on the following routes:

Route 1

Route 17

Enon Road

Plantation Drive

Truslow Road

A flagging crew will direct drivers through the mobile operation on Truslow Road and Enon Road. All signage is expected to be removed by 2 p.m.

Truslow Road closed to traffic in late Jan. 2020. The anticipated nine-month construction schedule was extended after more time was required to install the bridge foundation, which involved additional design. Winter weather conditions further delayed work.

Construction is underway on the 10-mile extension of the 95 Express Lanes in the median of I-95 from south of exit 143 (Route 610) to the vicinity of exit 133 (Route 17).

In addition to building 10 miles of two reversible high-occupancy toll lanes, the project will create three new access points to the 95 Express Lanes.

· Additional access to the express lanes will be added near the exit 133 and exit 140 (Route 630/Courthouse Road) interchanges, and near the Russell Road interchange at Quantico Marine Corps Base in Prince William County.

· Express lanes will also connect to both I-95 Northbound and Southbound Rappahannock River Crossing projects.

Transurban, the operator of the existing 95, 395, and 495 Express Lanes, is managing construction of the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension. The design-build project contractor is a joint venture between Branch Civil, Inc. and Flatiron Construction Company.

Project construction started in spring 2019 and the contract commencement date to open the express lanes to traffic is late 2022. The contract construction completion date is 2023.