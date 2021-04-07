3 charged after gunshots fired near The Laundry Basket

On April 5 at 10:15 p.m., Deputy C.R. Szentkuti was on patrol near The Laundry Basket, at 411 Chatham Heights Road when he heard gunshots coming from behind the business.

Sergeant A.I. Assur heard the shots as well and both deputies responded to the area. Upon arrival, they observed three males exit the tree line. The suspects fled upon seeing the presence of Sheriff’s Office vehicles, according to a department spokeswoman.

Additional deputies arrived and established a perimeter around the area behind the businesses. While on the perimeter, Deputy S.C. Jett heard movement and observed two of the suspects walking in a field. Deputy Jett gave commands for them to stop and they complied. They were taken into custody without incident. After a search of the area, the third suspect was not located.

The suspects smelled of alcoholic beverages and had slurred speech, according to a sheriff’s spokeswoman. They were both arrested.

The investigation revealed the suspects were in a field behind the businesses and had been firing a shotgun and handgun. The guns and ammunition were recovered from the field by deputies.

Christopher Washington, 21, of Fredericksburg, and Brandon Worrell, 20, of Fredericksburg, Washington and Worrell were charged with reckless handling of a firearm and public intoxication. They were both released on a $5,000 unsecured bond. A warrant for reckless handling of a firearm was obtained for a third suspect in the case, Daeshawn Gallaway, 21, of Fredericksburg. On April 6, Gallaway turned himself in and he was released on a personal recognizance bond.