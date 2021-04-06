Volunteers needed to make corn hole boards, bean bags, kindness cards

Greetings, Prince William – if you are fluent in English and Spanish, the Prince William County Office of Emergency Management wants to hear from you!

They need Spanish-English Interpreters at the Manassas Mall COVID vaccination site, 8300 Sudley Road, Manassas 20109. The site is located inside the mall, near Uptown Alley. Volunteers are needed weekdays, 9 am to 4 pm. It’s a great way to help our Spanish-speaking residents receive critical information on this life-saving vaccine! Please email Lauren at [email protected] to learn more.

Non-COVID-19 Opportunities:

• CRi – Choice. Respect. independence. needs handy volunteers who can make Corn Hole Boards, Bean Bags and Kindness Cards to bring some cheer and fun to their residents. Please visit www.volunteerprincewilliam.org and search for cri under Organizations for details, or email [email protected] to learn more.

• Mark your calendar – the next DEA National Prescription Drug Take Back Day will be held April 24, 10am-2pm. The two Novant Health UVA Health facilities in Manassas and Haymarket, along with Sentara Lake Ridge in Woodbridge, will accept and safely dispose of your unused and expired medications. This is a good way to clear out your medicine cabinets before anything falls into the wrong hands. Please visit https://takebackday.dea.gov/ for more information.

• Celebrate Earth Day with Keep Prince William Beautiful! They, along with Woodbridge District Supervisor Margaret Franklin, are hosting an Earth Day Community Cleanup on April 24, 10am-1pm. Volunteers will be working to tackle the litter problem on Route 1 from Woodbridge to Dumfries. Youth volunteers age 5 thru 15 are welcome but must volunteer with an adult. Fresh air and a clean community – what could be better? Please visit https://tinyurl.com/KPWBroute1cleanup to register. Email [email protected] for more information.

• Pink Space Theory needs volunteers age 16+ who can assist with graduation planning for their programs at local elementary schools, assist with delivering class supplies to schools and any additional local help as needed. Email [email protected] to learn more.

• Did You Know: Prince William Food Rescue Heroes who are “55 and better” can also join the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP)! Along with the benefits of volunteering to do home food deliveries, RSVP members also receive a mileage stipend and insurance coverage while on their volunteer shift. Just an hour or so of your time helps provide food to local families facing food insecurity! Please email [email protected] to learn how you can join.

• The SERVE Hunger Resource Center needs Food Recovery Driver volunteers to make routine pick-ups from grocery stores and restaurants. Shifts are Monday-Friday, 8am-12pm with a commitment of at least one day a week. Must commit to serve in this position at least 6 months. Volunteers must be at least 21 years old with a valid driver’s license. Must be able to lift up to 50lbs. Ride along training with experienced volunteer or staff and vehicle provided. One day a week can make a life-long impact on a family in need! Please email [email protected] to learn more.

• Virginia Cooperative Extension will be holding virtual training for Certified Master Financial Educators May 3 thru June 21. Sessions will meet every Monday, 6:30pm-9:30pm. If you like helping families sort through their finances and get back on their feet, this could be the opportunity for you! Please email [email protected] or call 703.792.6287 for more information.

COVID-19 Volunteer Opportunities:

Medical Reserve Corps Support your local health department and your community during a public health emergency! Volunteers are needed to support several missions, including public health education and outreach, disease investigation, vaccine clinics, and more! Medical experience is not required; they have roles for everyone! Bilingual volunteers are especially needed. Volunteers must be 18 years of age, complete minimum training, and pass a state background check to serve. Please fill out an application at vamrc.org. Questions? Please email Amy at [email protected] for more information.

• American Red Cross needs volunteers to be Shelter Service Associates in the event of a disaster during COVID-19. Volunteers work in person in a Red Cross shelter before, during and/or after a disaster event, completing tasks necessary for shelter operations and providing assistance for disaster clients. Duties include working in reception, registration, feeding, dormitory, information or other areas within a shelter. Please email [email protected] for more information.

• Prince William Food Rescue (PWFR) needs Food Rescue Heroes as the program is super busy delivering food to both ACTS and SERVE homebound senior citizens. Volunteers are urgently needed countywide! Home food deliveries are no contact and follow social distancing guidelines. PWFR is an app-based program enabling volunteers to pick up viable, close to expiration food from supermarkets, restaurants, food pantries, etc., and then deliver it to a program that can immediately use the food. Just an hour of your time will do much to provide relief for food-insecure families in our community! More info on PWFR may be found at https://pwfoodrescue.org/. Please contact Rebecca at [email protected] or call 845.521.0118 for more information.

If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call our wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William at 703.369.5292. You can also visit our website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org. Thanks so much for all you do in our community.