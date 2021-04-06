Today we are gathered here to celebrate Sandra Shalter. Sandra lead an extraordinary life.

Shall we start at the beginning?

Born to Alice Janet Althouse and Ralph Shalter in 1944 in Reading, Pennsylvania. She and her brother, Michael, were raised by their very independent mother “Janet” after Ralph passed from heart complications due to scarlet fever in his youth. They shared many happy memories with cousins David, Diane and Kathy.

Sandra had an infectious laugh, a wonderful sense of humor, and embraced life. Her passions were travel, she was a voracious reader and an amazing cook. She was a devoted Nana to six grandchildren- Anthony, Gabriel, Braxton, Freya, Virginia and Vesna. And a loving Mother to her two children ‘Lisa Kate’ and Joe. Thomas was as a devoted son.

Sandra lived her happiest years in Rome, Italy with her second husband of 25 years, Roberto Magini. In Italy she divided her time between Rome, Arezzo and Boccali, Reggio Calabria. As an educator by profession, it was in Rome that she enjoyed teaching British English at The British School for many years. In Arezzo, Sandra and Roberto renovated a 100 year old Magini Family villa. The villa held much history. It was in the villa that The Magini family had hid Jewish citizens from the Nazis during World War 2. In the tunnels in the mountainside the family had hid during the Allied bombings. Sandra loved the rich history this house held and its beautiful Tuscan views. Their farmer made olive oil from their olive groves. Mom spent countless hours gardening the lovely hillside.

But Roberto and Sandra’s story first began in her 20’s in Boccali, Reggio Calabria, in the toe of Italy’s boot. My Mother had just graduated college and went on a European vacation with her girlfriends. On the Italian beachside leg of the trip, my Mother met Roberto on Boccali’s stone beaches. Boccali was Roberto’s birthplace and yet another place she and Roberto would later spend much of their time, enjoying the wine produced on the Family lands. Their love affair began there until life carried them in separate directions only to be reunited again in 1984.

Sandra’s brother, Mike, had long since moved to France, to start his family and profession and settled in Riom. Janet, their Mother, joined Mike in Riom. Mike had two children, beloved by Sandra, Yanette and Christopher. Janet lived her final years in a small convent in the French countryside, which is where she was laid to rest. Sandra’s nephew, Christopher, whom she had longed to reunite, was killed in the 2015 Paris terrorist attacks, while he was out for an evening with friends at the Bataclan nightclub. News of Christopher’s death forever took a piece of my Mother’s heart.

Sandra had many dear lifelong friends that were as sisters to her. Daniela, her best friend in Rome. Sally a childhood friend from Pennsylvania. Ann and Cindy life long friends here in the DMV area.

Roberto’s family were as her own. Beloved Nonna, sisters Gabriela and Anna Maria and their children, Francesca Romana, Tulia, Lydia and Gitano. Cousins Paolo, Francesca, Sirio, Mary Ann.

We also may not forget, Bella, Sandra’s Maltese companion. She was forever on her lap…

As we grieve her loss, let us remember the amazing woman we hold in our hearts. My Mother was my kindred spirit in so many ways. She lived life to the fullest, in her earlier years, embracing all that life had to offer.

My Mother asked for a Celebration of Life, similar to what she described as an ‘Irish Style Wake.’ Mom requested margaritas and snacks, a time to tell stories and remembrances, rather than a tearful goodbye. Upon research, I learned traditionally in the Irish countryside, wakes were held as a send off for loved ones, there were white linens and white flowers, described to be a glorious send off, with smiles and warmth, food and drink in the person’s home with music.

Please join us in celebrating the life of Sandra Lynn Shalter, my Beloved Mother, as we listen to another of my Mother’s great loves, arias by Andrea Bocelli.

Fond farewell to one held so dear

Miss me – but let me go

When I come to the end of the road

And the sun has set for me

I want no tears in a gloom filled room

Why cry for a soul set free?

Miss me a little – but not too long

And not with your head bowed low

Remember the love that we once shared

Miss me – but let me go.

For this is a journey we all must take

And each must go alone

It’s part of the Master’s plan

A step on the road to home.

When you are lonely and sick of heart

Go to the friends we know

And bury your sorrows in doing good works

Miss me – but let me go.

Perhaps if we could see

The splendour of the land

To which our loved are called

From you and me.

We’d understand

Perhaps is we could hear

The welcome they receive

From old familiar voices

All so dear.

We would not grieve.

Perhaps if we could know

The reason why they went,

We’d smile – and wipe away

The tears that flow:

We’d wait content.