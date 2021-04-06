Police briefs: Help sought in homicide; Child, 13 dies in car crash

Prince William County

Homicide investigation *ASSISTANCE REQUESTED – Homicide detectives are asking for the community’s help identifying the suspects involved in a double shooting that occurred outside the Manassas Mall located on Sudley Rd in the Manassas area of Prince William County on April 2. During the incident, a 34-year-old man from Baltimore, MD was killed and another 22-year-old man was injured. Video surveillance of the incident is being made publicly available in this effort to identify those responsible.

Fatal Crash investigation – A 13-year-old boy has died after a crash at the intersection of Prince William Parkway and University Boulevard near Manassas. On Sunday, April 4 at 5:11PM, investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the area of Prince William Pkwy and University Blvd in Manassas (20110) to investigate a crash. The investigation revealed that the driver of a 2002 Honda Civic was traveling westbound on University Blvd and attempted to make a left onto the Prince William Pkwy against a red traffic signal.

The vehicle entered the intersection and collided with a 2003 Ford F-250 that was traveling southbound on the Prince William Pkwy proceeding through the intersection. The collision impacted the rear passenger compartment of the Civic.

Two adults were seated in the front of the Civic while three juveniles were seated in the backseat. One of the occupants, identified as 13-year-old male juvenile, was pinned inside the vehicle and extracted by an off-duty police officer and a responding officer. The officers performed CPR on the juvenile prior to Fire & Rescue personnel arriving at the location.

All five occupants of the Civic were transported to area hospitals where the 13-year-old died as a result of his injuries from the crash. The deceased and another occupant in the Civic, identified as a 16-year-old male juvenile, were not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision.

As a result of the force from the collision, the 16-year-old was ejected from the vehicle and sustained serious, life-threatening injuries. The third juvenile occupant, a 9-year-old boy, also sustained serious injuries. The two adult occupants in the Civic and the driver of the F-250 were treated at an area hospital for minor injuries. Due to a 2017 law change, the identity of the deceased juvenile is not being released.

Speed does appear to be a contributing factor in the collision. Additional information about the crash will be released when it becomes available. The investigation continues.

Identified:

The deceased occupant in the 2002 Honda Civic was identified as a 13-year-old male juvenile of Bristow

The driver of the Honda Civic was identified as a 34-year-old man of Bristow

The other occupants in the Honda Civic were identified as a 35-year-old woman, a 16-year-old male juvenile, and a 9-year-old boy, all of Bristow

The driver of the 2003 Ford F-250 was identified as a 34-year-old man of Woodbridge

Commercial burglaries arrest– On April 5 at 2:46AM, officers responded to Joes Diner located at 3930 Prince William Pkwy in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a burglary. The business owner reported to police that upon arrival at the business, they observed damage to the rear door.

The investigation revealed that a brick was used to make entry through the rear door into the business. An iPad and food items were reported missing. While investigating, detectives with the Property Crimes Unit observed a man matching the description of the suspect walking nearby. During the encounter, the man was determined to be the suspect in the burglary and was detained without incident.

Following the investigations, the suspect, identified as Khymir Martis Di-Ja JOHNSON, was arrested. Detectives also determined that the suspect was connected to a previously reported burglary on April 5 at TitleMax and obtained warrants of arrest following that investigation.

Arrested on April 5:

Khymir Martis Di-Ja JOHNSON, 22, of 13 Joseph Ct. in Stafford

Charged with 2 counts of burglary, 2 counts of petit larceny, and 2 counts of destruction of property

Court Date: June 28, 2021 | Bond: Unavailable

Commercial Burglary [Previously Released] – On April 5 at 2:40AM, officers responded to the TitleMax located at 3930 Prince William Pkwy. in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate an alarm activation. Upon arrival, officers observed the front glass door was shattered. The investigation revealed that entry was made into the business through the front door. A computer monitor was reported missing.

Stafford County

DUI arrest — A Stafford man was arrested and charged with DUI in his own driveway, authorities said.