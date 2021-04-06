More than 100 boats expected at Occoquan Blessing of the Fleet

More than a hundred and fifty recreational boats are anticipated to take part in the area’s 20th annual Blessing of the Fleet.

The event is set to take place on Saturday, May 15.

The Occoquan River Maritime Association (ORMA) is sponsoring the event in coordination with the Town of Occoquan, the Fairfax, Occoquan and Prince William Yacht Clubs, the Belmont Bay, Hoffmasters, Holly Acres, Occoquan Harbour, and Prince William Marinas, and with support from the Coast Guard Auxiliary, the Potomac Marine-Tow Boat/US and the Fairfax and Prince William public safety agencies.

The Blessing of the Fleet is a free event open to all boats in the area, drawing from a fleet of some 2500 boats on the Occoquan River and thousands more in neighboring areas.

The 20th anniversary of the Blessing of the Fleet will be especially memorable as this year is dedicated to the loving memory of Pat Croft. Pat volunteered her time and passion to ORMA for many years, and to honor her colorful spirit, we are highly encouraging everyone to decorate their boats for the event.

Fireboats and first responders will cruise past Occoquan at 10 a.m. and then proceed downriver past the Blessing Boat, Rhumb Line, to be blessed by the clergy. Boats can register to win prizes by clicking on the blue sign-up button on the ORMA Facebook page or by using this Google form. This event is free to all.

Interested spectators can view first responder boats from land at Town of Occoquan’s dock at Mamie Davis Park, from the shores of Occoquan Park, as well as many restaurants/marinas along the Occoquan River.

ORMA was established in 1999 to assist business, yacht clubs, and recreational boaters relating to navigation, ecology, environmental preservation, and boating safety/education. In addition to coordinating the annual Blessing of the Fleet, ORMA has played a role in keeping the Occoquan River Channel navigable.