Eric James Moody, 71, of Woodbridge, Virginia, passed away at home on Friday, March 26, 2021 after a bravely-fought battle with cancer over the course of several years.

A memorial gathering will be held at a future date. A graveside remembrance service for the family will also be held during the summer at Barnum Cemetery in Mayfield, Michigan.

Eric was born in Anderson, Indiana on December 3, 1949 to Sigurd V. Moody and Jane Ann Reichard Moody. He grew up in Indiana and Illinois until he was 14 years old, when his father entered the U.S. Foreign Service and the family moved to Pakistan. While there, Eric had an opportunity to fly in a glider, which ignited a lifelong interest in aviation. After Pakistan, the family moved to Turkey, where Eric graduated from George Marshall High School in Ankara. He also joined his parents for several months in India later on. Throughout his life, he returned to his family’s Michigan roots and spent summer vacations at a cottage built by his grandparents on Arbutus Lake in Mayfield.

Eric attended Northwestern Michigan College, where he earned his private pilot’s license. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1970 and became an aviation electrician.

On July 21, 1973, Eric married Grace Higginbottom of Royal Oak, Michigan. They made their home in Washington, DC for several years until they moved to Woodbridge, and their daughter, Ingrid Browning Moody, was born.

Eric was a self-directed, independent and creative person who pursued a variety of interests throughout his life and was generally self-taught. He was always curious and questioning, devoting himself fully to new interests. Upon leaving the Navy, he attended Pilchuck Glass School near Seattle, WA and opened a stained glass studio in Alexandria, VA. He created numerous commissions, including a remarkably large lampshade depicting historic homes in Alexandria that hung in an Old Town restaurant. In addition, he sponsored workshops with nationally-known glass artists. He became interested in computers and subsequently pursued a lifelong passion for technology, working for several years as a computer programmer and systems analyst. He also enjoyed driving a school bus for Prince William County Public Schools.

Eric had an adventurous spirit and a great love for bicycling. He completed several 100-mile “century” rides with friends. He was an avid drone enthusiast with certification from the FAA.

A quiet and friendly person, Eric enjoyed his family relationships over all others. We will miss his gentle humor and loving presence, not to mention the way he could always solve our technology-related problems!

Eric was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Timothy. He is survived by his wife, Grace Higginbottom; his daughter, Ingrid LaRiviere; his grandson, Milo LaRiviere; and his sisters, Ann Elise Schneider of Alexandria, VA, Christine Waller of Harrisonburg, VA, and Beth Knox of Vancouver, BC, Canada, as well as nephews and nieces.