Albert Calloway Shelton

Of Manassas, VA peacefully left this earthly life for his heavenly home on March 24, 2021. He was born in Selma, Alabama and is survived by his former wife, Louretha Shelton and their sons Rodney and Derrick Shelton; grandchildren Kristian Nielsen and Ishaya Shelton; sisters Nettie Riddick and Dorothy Mixon; brothers Eddie and George Shelton; fifteen nephews, nineteen nieces, and numerous relatives and friends. Services will be held at 11 am on Monday, April 12 at First Mount Zion Baptist Church, 16622 Dumfries Road, Dumfries, VA 22025. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Albert Shelton’s honor to the International Myeloma Foundation, 12650 Riverside Drive, Suite 206, North Hollywood, CA 91607, https://myeloma.org/donate.