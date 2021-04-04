1 dead in I-95 crash just north of Occoquan River

At 10:29 a.m. Sunday, April 4, Virginia State Police were called to a two-vehicle crash in Fairfax County.

A motorcycle and pickup truck collided in the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 at the 162-mile marker, just north of the Occoquan River.

There is one confirmed fatality. Police are still in the process of notifying the victim’s family and have not released his name.

At 9:01 a.m. Sunday, a Virginia State Police trooper observed a motorcycle traveling at an excessive rate of speed on I-495. LIDAR recorded a speed of 124 mph in the posted 55 mph zone. The trooper pulled in behind the motorcycle and activated his lights and sirens in an attempt to stop the vehicle. But the motorcycle sped away even faster and a pursuit was initiated. As the motorcycle approached the Woodrow Wilson Bridge, the trooper terminated the pursuit.

At 10:22 a.m., the same trooper was running radar again on I-495 when the same motorcycle passed by at an excessive rate of speed. The trooper activated his lights and sirens to again attempt to stop the vehicle. But, the motorcycle sped away and took the I-95 south exit. When the troopers observed the motorcycle “splitting the lanes” at a high rate of speed between vehicles in the southbound lanes of I-95, the troopers terminated their pursuit of the motorcycle.

At 10:30 a.m., state police received a call of a two-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of I-95 at the 162 mile marker. When troopers arrived on the scene, they recognized the motorcycle as the one pursued earlier. Based on witness statements, the motorcycle rear-ended a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck. The impact of the crash caused the motorcyclist to be thrown from the vehicle and the motorcycle to catch fire.

The troopers administered First Aid to the motorcyclist, but he succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck was transported for treatment of minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

