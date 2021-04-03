Stafford woman charged in bizarre carjacking

On Wednesday, March 31 at 6:25 p.m., Prince William police officers responded to the intersection of Route 1 and Locust Shade Drive, outside the Locust Shade Park in Triangle for reports of a person in the road.

The investigation revealed that the victim, identified as a 35-year-old woman, stopped in the roadway, near Quantico Marine Corps Base, to avoid striking a woman, later identified as the accused, who was in the roadway and obstructing traffic. While stopped, the accused briefly spoke to the victim, before walking to the passenger side of the vehicle, and getting inside.

Upon entering the victim’s vehicle, the accused implied she had a knife, and forced the victim out of the vehicle. The accused then drove a short distance where she lost control of the vehicle and went into a ditch.

At that point, the accused abandoned the vehicle and proceeded into the roadway where she continued to obstruct traffic. The driver of a second vehicle stopped and engaged with the accused. During the exchange, the accused opened the driver’s door and assaulted that driver, identified as a 47-year-old woman.

The accused eventually walked to the side of the road where she was detained by Marine Corps police officers who were in the area on an unrelated matter. Officers determined the accused was under the influence of suspected illegal narcotics and was transported to an area hospital for further processing and evaluation.

Arrested on March 31:

Yasento Maria LOBOR KOROMA, 29, of 44 Coachman Cl. in Stafford Charged with carjacking, DUI, obstruction of justice and assault & battery Court Date: June 28, 2021 | Bond: Unavailable

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