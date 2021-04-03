Darrell English running to replace Snellings on Stafford Board of Supervisors

Darrell English will run for a seat on the Stafford County Board of Supervisors.

A conservative, and a veteran of the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office who continues to work there part-time, aims to replace the retiring Gary Snellings, who represents the Hartwood District.

English, 58, is currently appointed to serve on the Stafford County Planning Commission. In 2015, English ran for Stafford County Clerk of Court.

In addition to the Sheriff’s office, English has been a decades-long volunteer with the Stafford County Rescue Squad. As well as a member of Mount Ararat Baptist Church for over 10 years.

Snellings appointed English to the Planning Commission and endorsed his run for the Board of Supervisors.

“I am humbled to accept Supervisor Snellings’ endorsement to run and serve the residents of Hartwood. I was born, raised, and received my education in Stafford County. I would like to thank Gary for his service to this community and for his accomplishments. As I accept this endorsement for the position of Supervisor for the Hartwood District, I just hope I can make an impact as large as his.”

English brings a broad range of expertise to local government leadership and has a great understanding of the growth challenges that face the county from his tenure on the Planning Commission, community outreach with Stafford County Crime Solvers, and Special Olympics. He has served with a voting record that demonstrates his concern for local transportation issues, school overcrowding, public safety, and overdevelopment, the candidate states.

“I have decided to run for Supervisor to continue to serve Hartwood residents. In my eight years on the planning commission I have learned how important having the right leadership on the Board is. There are so many issues coming to the board our County needs representation fighting for schools, public safety, and smart growth,” said English.

Snellings and Garrisonville District Supervisor Mark Dudenhefer will retire from public service at the end of the year. Barton Randal, who also serves on the County Planning Commission, is seeking Dudenehfer’s seat.

The general election is scheduled to take place on November 5, 2021.