1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Manassas Mall

A Baltimore man is dead after a shooting outside a popular Manassas-area nightspot.

Shots rang out at 11:46 p.m. Friday outside Autobahn, an indoor go-kart track at Manassas Mall. Two people were shot.

Rescue crews performed CPR on one victim outside the mall as bystanders looked on.

One victim was taken to a hospital by ambulance where he later died. Another victim was flown to an area hospital and survived.

The investigation revealed that an altercation occurred in the parking lot. During the encounter, shots were fired and the two men were struck.

A group gathered in the parking broke up following the gunfire. Detectives with the Homicide Unit are actively investigating the incident to determine what led up to the shooting and are seeking to speak with anyone who was present during the altercation who can provide more details as to what occurred.

No arrest has been made in this incident.

The victim is identified as Jahmar Latravern Graves, 34, of Baltimore.

Correction: An earlier version of this story reported a victim flown to a hospital died.