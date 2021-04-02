Sentara hiking pay rates 8 months ahead of schedule

Sentara Healthcare will pay its employees a $15 an hour minimum wage, eight months earlier than planned.

Sentara announced in late 2019 that it would incrementally increase its starting wage to $15 by January 2022, but recently chose to accelerate the process. This starting wage is more than twice the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.

A benefits package adds additional value to a position with Sentara and reflects the company’s appreciation of all its employees’ contributions in all occupations and disciplines.

“At Sentara, we strive to attract, retain and engage a diverse workforce committed to our mission to improve health every day,” says Becky Sawyer, Sentara’s Executive Vice President in a press release.

In addition to the accelerated starting wage, Sentara is investing an additional $43 million in our team members through across-the-board 3% merit pay increases and market adjustments.

These enhancements in pay are in addition to a Gift of Gratitude ranging from $750 to $1,500 for most employees, recognizing their dedication and professionalism throughout the pandemic.

The increases will take effect in May and benefit more than 90 percent of Sentara’s 28,300 employees.

Sentara Healthcare operates Nothern Virginia Medical Center in Woodbridge, as well as a string of outpatient clinics in Prince William, Stafford, and Spotsylvania counties. The company is based in Norfolk.