Final beams to be hoisted into place at Chatham Bridge

Construction crews are preparing to place the final new bridge beams in April for an improved Chatham Bridge over the Rappahannock River between Stafford County and Fredericksburg, and river traffic will be briefly stopped on weekdays for public safety when beams are lifted over the water.

River traffic may encounter brief, intermittent stops between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. starting the week of Monday, April 5 – Friday, April 9, and on weekdays for the remainder of April.

Stops may range from 30 minutes to 1 hour in length as each beam is swung into position over the water using a crane and then secured by crews on the bridge. A crew member will be positioned in a boat to stop all river traffic before each beam placement.

Construction is on schedule to reopen the Route 3 Business bridge over the Rappahannock River to pedestrian and vehicle traffic in October 2021. Periodic single-lane closures and construction activities will continue through April 2022, when all work will be complete.

The new bridge will be slightly wider and will have a pedestrian path separated from traffic.

Learn more about the $23.4 million Chatham Bridge improvement project between Stafford and Fredericksburg on our project page, and view the work zone construction camera.

Other traffic hotspots in the Fredericksburg region

I-95 Northbound and Southbound

Exit 126 (Spotsylvania) to Exit 98 (Doswell)

Wednesday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Mobile single lane closures for pothole repair at various locations between mile markers 126 and 101, just north of exit 98 (Route 30/Doswell).

Thursday, 9 p.m. – 4 a.m. Mobile double lane closures for pothole repair at various locations between mile markers 126 and 101, just north of exit 98 (Route 30/Doswell).

I-95 Southbound

Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 133 (Route 17)

Tuesday – Thursday, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Single lane closure between the two interchanges between the two interchanges for construction activities for Improve 95 projects.

Tuesday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. and Thursday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. andFriday – Saturday, 10 p.m. – 7 a.m. Single lane closure on I-95 southbound between the two interchanges for construction activities for Improve 95 projects.

I-95 Northbound

Exit 133 (Route 17) to Exit 136 Centreport Parkway)

Tuesday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. and Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m. – 10 a.m. Single northbound lane closure for construction activities for Improve 95 projects between these two interchanges.

Stafford County

Route 1 Southbound

Monday, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Tuesday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Friday, 9 a.m. – noon. Single, left lane closure for Potomac Creek bridge replacement, between Potomac Creek Lane and Centreport Parkway intersection.

Route 17 Southbound

Monday – Friday, 8 p.m. – 7 a.m. single lane closure with full traffic stops between 11 p.m. – 3 a.m. Route 17 southbound will be reduced to a single lane between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m. Traffic will be stopped for up to 30-minute intervals between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m. for motorist safety as crews work on the overpass over travel lanes, and move a crane.

Route 610 (Garrisonville Road) and Route 630 (Courthouse Road):

Litter Collection

Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Crews will pick up litter all week on Garrisonville Road and Courthouse Road. Be alert for crews working along the roadside.

Route 610 (Garrisonville Road) at Salisbury Drive/Stafford Marketplace entrance

Wednesday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Be alert for road shoulder closures and turn lane closures as crews install fiber for new traffic signal equipment.

Route 627 (Leeland Road)

Tuesday, noon – 4 p.m. and Wednesday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Single lane closure for guardrail installation near Colemans Mill Drive.

Route 627 (Mountain View Road)

Wednesday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Single lane closure for guardrail installation near Centreport Parkway intersection.

Route 630 (Courthouse Road)

Thursday, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. One-way, alternating traffic near Lynhaven Lane. Crews will have the eastbound lane closed for tree removal in connection with a Stafford County project to improve Lynhaven Lane.

Route 631 (Bells Hill Road)

Tuesday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Single lane closure for guardrail installation.

Route 1336 (Red Oak Drive)

Tuesday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Single lane closure for guardrail installation.

Old Courthouse Road

Tuesday, noon – 3:30 p.m. and Wednesday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Right turn lane and shoulder closures on Old Courthouse Road between Hospital Center Boulevard and Route 1. Improve 95 project construction.

Mobile Bridge Cleaning

Monday – Friday, 7 p.m. – 5 a.m. Crews will be pressure washing bridges at multiple locations in Stafford County to remove debris and residue treatment materials from snow removal. Expect brief delays for short-term lane closures at bridges on the following routes: