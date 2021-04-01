Sonny L. Collier, Jr

On March 30, 2021 Sonny Lee Collier Jr. died at his Dumfries home following a short battle with cancer. Sonny worked for 31 years in the HVAC industry. He was married to Molly Collier for 46 years. They have 2 children, Jason Collier (daughter in law Amy Collier) and Kari Archer (son in law Chris Archer). They have 5 grandchildren; the love of Sonny’s life – Georgia, Helen, Marie, Cora and Miles.

Sonny “Grandaddy Doh” was blessed to have his children and grandchildren live in the neighborhood and never missed a milestone in their lives. His stories, and all of the memories the kids will have of building forts and dressing grandaddy up will stay with them forever. Every birthday, piano recital, dance recital, cheer competition, and Taekwondo belt test had Grandaddy Doh in the audience.

He is preceded in death by his father Junior Lee Collier, mother Peggy Payne and sister Marilyn Forsyth and is survived by his wife Molly Collier, son Jason Collier, daughter in law Amy Collier, his daughter Kari Archer and son in law Chris Archer, brothers Lee Collier and Terry Collier, sisters Christine Armstrong, Carolyn Johnson, Pauline Collier, Aunt Margaret Collier, cousins (more like brothers) Jerry Garrison, wife Tina, Mike Garrison, Billy Collier and Kathy Woods.

Sonny was a great man who lived his life with strong convictions and an even stronger resolve to see his family happy and successful. Sonny’s life’s goal was to be a father and granddaddy that his family could be proud of. A celebration to acknowledge the achievement of his life’s goal will be held at noon on Monday, April 5, at Mount Paran Cemetery located at Welsh Run Road in Ruckersville, Virginia 22968. Sonny will be greatly missed by all who knew him.