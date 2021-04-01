Nearly 200 heroes honored in Prince William Chamber Valor Awards

The Prince William Chamber of Commerce hosted its 35th Annual and 2nd time Virtual Valor Awards. This event recognizes the heroism and bravery of the men and women in uniform. The Prince William Chamber of Commerce recognized 187 first responders in this virtual event. This virtual production can still be viewed on the Prince William Chamber of Commerce Facebook or YouTube Pages.

The stories of the events that unfolded leading to their nominations were read by Jummy Olabanji, co-anchor of News4 Today. Award Recipients also received Commemorative Booklets and Plaques to recognize their service. All services for developing this event including the creation of booklets, plaques, and the production itself were done by Chamber Members and its membership.

American Solutions for Business developed and printed the booklets and awards while the Prince William County Department of Economic Development pieced together the video production.

Debbie Jones, President & CEO of the Prince William Chamber stated that “2020 us a year unlike any other, a year that has challenged the courage and strength within each of us. Today we recognize the men and women who have gone above and beyond the call of duty to make our community a safer place to live and work.”

Kathie Johnson, President, Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center stated “Sentara Healthcare salutes all of the first responders and support teams who bravely serve Prince William County, Manassas City and Manassas Park every day. Your commitment, dedication and collaboration contribute invaluably to make Prince William a community of choice where individuals, families and businesses choose to live, work and play.”

Award Recipients included:

City of Manassas Fire and Rescue Department

Silver Award for Valor

Lieutenant Mike Nazionale

From the City of Manassas Police Department

Merit Award for Valor (x2)

Master Police Officer Jonathan Agule

From the City of Manassas Park Police Department

Merit Award for Valor

Lieutenant Andrew Shumate

Merit Award for Valor

Officer Elmer Rodriguez

Merit Award for Valor

Officer Nathan Freeze

Merit Award for Valor

Sergeant Amber Stevens

Silver Award for Valor

Lieutenant Dustin Walker

From Prince William County Department Fire & Rescue

Merit Award for Valor

Technician II Nicholas Alexander

Valorous Unit Award

Engine 524

Lieutenant Todd Bell, Technician II Mark Balanda, Technician I Alexander Pion, Technician I Nathan Smith

Truck 524

Lieutenant William Carson, Technician II Shawn Bliss, Technician I Ewan Baird, Technician I William Norman

Medic 524

Lieutenant James Bourque, Technician I Brian Delalian

Engine 504

Captain Steven Brubaker, Technician II Kelly Babineaux, Technician I Seth Whitmore

Rescue 504

Lieutenant Abraham Uribe, Technician II Keith Kraus, Technician I Jordan Nail, Technician I Michael Foster, Technician I Joseph O’Dell

Medic 504

Lieutenant Christopher Lautenschlager, Technician II James Klenk, Technician I Lindsay Savat

Engine 525

Technician II Christopher Saxon

Technician II John Campbell

Technician I Michael Hendrickson

Technician I Russell Lane

Safety 501

Lieutenant Robert Keib Jr.

Valorous Unit Award

Fire Boat 512

Technician II Cager Mackaravitz

Technician II Greg Klatte

Technician I Julie McGuire

Technician I Jordan Flasher

Engine 523

Captain Bryan Battenfeld

Technician II Nate Eppley

Technician I Talia Hedley,

Technician I Michael Woods

Medic 523

Technician II John Mory

Technician II Stephen King

Public Safety Communications Center

TC I Abbey Bostic

TC I Exavier Febus

Karen Lackey

Amy Stancer

Andrea Watt

TCIV Sherry Halpin

TCIV Katherine McIlvoy

Valorous Unit Award

Rescue 510

Lt. Christopher Clark

T-II Jeffrey Dowell

T-II David McAlister

T-I Carl Nunziata

Truck 520

Lt. Aaron Crispin

T-II Shaun Polite

T-I Damian Lyles

T-I John Peddle

Medic 520

Lt. Allen Lagrave

T-II Luis Teller

Engine 520

Captain Christopher Eddy

T-II Curtis Hooks

T-I Andrew Denner

T-I Nicolas Cicero

Valorous Unit Award

Swift Water Boat 507B

Captain William Sanderson

Technician II Mike Kleitz

Technician II Justin Hartling

Technician II Nat Mathews

Swift Water Boat 517

Captain Stephanie Clark

Lieutenant Rob Ardaiolo

Technician II John Malley

Technician II Brendon Malone

Engine 523

Captain Mike Darabond

Technician II Adam Lienau

Technician I Isaac Brooks

Truck 523

Lieutenant Andrew Pagano

Technician II Jonathan Carter

Technician I John Peddle

Technician I Jeremy Lonas

Medic 523

Lieutenant Robert Dimmel

Technician II Lauren Linkos

Technician I Greg Stutzer

Bronze Award for Valor

Technician I Lee Bergstreser

Prince William Police Department

Investigative Merit Award

Officer Ivan L. Torres

Hillary Robinette Award

Master Police Officer Michael LaPlant

Officer Alfonso Dorado

Officer Eric Beard

Officer Patrick Sheehan

Officer Tyler Reza

Officer Jesus Alcantara Gonzalez

Master Police Officer David Clark

Officer Abigail Martins

Master Police Officer James Conway

Public Safety Manager Dawn Locke-Trillhaase

Merit Award for Valor

Master Police Officer Adam Higgs

Officer Sean Mushalko

Officer Justin Price

Officer Erin Noble

Merit Award for Valor

Master Police Officer Christopher LeClair

Officer Albert Richardson

Officer Thomas Helfers

Merit Award for Valor

Sergeant Brett Tillett

Officer Samuel Harman

Officer Thomas Helfers

Merit Award for Valor

Sergeant Ryan D. Rowland

Officer Travis L. Hardman

Officer Nicholas A. Kelly

Officer Jordanis P. Lozier

Detective Joshua J. Myers

Officer Eliann Rivera Diaz

Bronze Award for Valor

Detective Felipe R. Villalobos

Officer Brian E. Mundon

Officer William J. Ward

Bronze Award for Valor

Officer Daniel C. Huntington

Officer Patrick L. Fogarty

Silver Award for Valor

Master Police Officer Victor Cordero

Master Police Officer Barry Krohn

Master Police Officer Colleen Grantham

Sergeant Ian Oakes

First Sergeant Sarah Rolle

Detective Helga Thorsdottir

Prince William-Manassas Regional Adult Detention Center

Merit Award for Valor

Daniel Sanchez

Terri Hollar

Jose Alvarado

Adina Gurbutwal

Warleatha Mobley

Prince William Sheriff’s Office

Bronze Award for Valor

Deputy Kevin Truesdale

Yorkshire Volunteer Fire Department

Merit Award for Valor

Juan Quintanilla

The United States Marine Corps – Quantico

Bronze Award for Valor

Corporal Andrea Rosembert

Corporal Webster Rison

Corporal Kayde Becerra

Silver Award for Valor

Corporal Quinn Hurt

Prince William Police Department, City of Manassas Police Department, and City of Manassas Park Police Department

Hillary Robinette Award

Prince William Police Department

First Sergeant Daniel Crawford

Sergeant Gary Brunelle

Sergeant Donna Edelen

Master Police Officer Jeremy Booth

Master Police Officer Josh Lane

Master Police Officer Nicholas Waymire

Detective Neal Anglin

Detective Simon Chu

Detective Joshua Myers

Detective Walter O’Neal

Detective Michael Ragan

Detective Filipe Villalobos

City of Manassas Police Department

Detective Brittany Alexander

Detective Josh Aussems

Detective Patrick Crossey

Sergeant Ryan Daisey

City of Manassas Park Police Department

Detective Stephen Oxendine

Prince William Police Department, Fairfax County Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Town of Herndon Police department, Town of Leesburg Police Department, Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshals Service, Town of Vienna Police Department and Virginia State Police

Hillary Robinette Award

Prince William Police Department

Lieutenant Michael J. Headrick

Lieutenant Matthew J. McCauley

First Sergeant Brandon N. Haas

First Sergeant Joseph G. Medawar

Sergeant Jennifer M. Gudaitis

Sergeant Caillen B. Smith

Sergeant Robert S. Surman

Master Police Officer Matthew D. Andersen

Master Police Officer Robert A. Battinelli

Master Police Officer Nicholas J. Colella

Master Police Officer Eric A. Davis

Master Police Officer Daniel A. Downey

Master Police Officer Dennis J. Gill

Master Police Officer Michelle McAllister

Master Police Officer Garry L. Mendoza

Master Police Officer Israel F. Perla

Master Police Officer Giannina M. Pinedo

Master Police Officer Tommy Rodriquez

Master Police Officer Amon Y. Weaver

Detective Juan P. Antelo

Detective Matthew E. Cohen

Detective Darien R. Cupka

Detective Mario R. Giordani

Detective Aaron J. Lintz

Detective Daniel R. Sekely

Detective Jacob H. Tomb

Senior Public Safety Analyst Megan O’Neill

Fairfax County Police Department

Detective Jeffrey Pengelly

Second Lieutenant Andrew Wright

Federal Bureau of Investigation

Special Agent Mike Brown

Special Agent Paul Fisher

Supervisor Special Agent Peter Jurack

Town of Herndon Police Department

Detective Sean McManus

Town of Leesburg Police Department

Detective Thomas Allen

Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office

Detective Jill Brock

U.S. Marshals Service

Senior Inspector Thomas O’Brien

Town of Vienna Police Department

Detective Andrew Slebonick

Virginia State Police

Special Agent Emmanuel Kwaw

These awards are only made possible due to the support of the Chamber’s event Sponsors. Sponsors include Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, Youth For Tomorrow, Prince William County Economic Development, John Marshall Bank, NOVEC – Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative, Elite Shooting Sports, LLC, Capital Caring Health, EIDOS Technologies, LLC, The Prince William Chamber’s Quality of Life Vision Partner Zeiders Enterprises, Inc. and The Prince William Chamber’s Founding Vision Partner Dominion Energy.

The production portion of this event can be viewed here.

The online version of the Commemorative Booklet can be viewed here.