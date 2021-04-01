Marine Corps museum hosts spring scavenger hunt

The Marine Corps Heritage Foundation is offering a spring break scavenger hunt.

Participants will have the chance to explore the Semper Fidelis Memorial Park, on the grounds of the National Museum of the Marine Corps at Quantico, and safely enjoy the spring weather while learning about the history of the Marine Corps.

Participants can find scavenger hunt directions, clues, and information on how to submit photo proofs online. All who complete the scavenger hunt may enter a lottery to win a special Marine-themed prize package.

Semper Fidelis Memorial Park is a space dedicated to history, remembrance, and reflection. The park features over a mile of trails, monuments, memorials, and the award-winning Semper Fidelis Memorial Chapel. Due to current federal and state guidance on coronavirus, social distancing is encouraged on Park grounds.

Participants can enter the lottery beginning March 29, 2021 through April 30, 2021.

The National Museum of the Marine Corps and Semper Fidelis Memorial Park are located at 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway in Triangle.