2 charged after CVS Pharmacy robbed of medication, cash

Manassas

On April 1, 2021, at 02:53 a.m., officers were dispatched to CVS Pharmacy, located at 9200 Centreville Road, for a report of a robbery in progress. It was reported that suspects inside the business were forcing employees and patrons to the ground.

The suspects implied they were in possession of a weapon. Two suspects were observed fleeing the scene on foot and a third is believed to have fled in a vehicle. Officers captured the two suspects that fled on foot and recovered a

quantity of currency and prescription medication that had been taken during the robbery.

Staff and patrons of CVS Pharmacy did not report any injuries. The investigation continues to identify the remaining suspect and any other individual(s) involved in the robbery.