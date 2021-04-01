2 charged after CVS Pharmacy robbed of medication, cash

Manassas
On April 1, 2021, at 02:53 a.m., officers were dispatched to CVS Pharmacy, located at 9200 Centreville Road, for a report of a robbery in progress. It was reported that suspects inside the business were forcing employees and patrons to the ground.
The suspects implied they were in possession of a weapon. Two suspects were observed fleeing the scene on foot and a third is believed to have fled in a vehicle. Officers captured the two suspects that fled on foot and recovered a
quantity of currency and prescription medication that had been taken during the robbery.
Staff and patrons of CVS Pharmacy did not report any injuries. The investigation continues to identify the remaining suspect and any other individual(s) involved in the robbery.
Terrance Branham is charged with robbery, grand larceny, three counts of abduction, five counts of conspiracy to commit a felony, and with providing false ID to law enforcement.
Floyd Neal is charged with robbery, grand larceny, three counts of abduction, five counts of conspiracy to commit a felony and identify theft.
Stafford County
A convicted felon is facing multiple charges after having a 17-year-old juvenile conceal his handgun during a traffic stop.
On March 31 at 10:49 p.m., Deputy D.T. Aubrecht stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the area of Warrenton Road near the I-95 on-ramp. Deputy Aubrecht approached the vehicle and identified the driver as Linwood Davis, 40, of King George, and the passenger as a 17-year-old juvenile.
While Deputy Aubrecht returned to his vehicle to run the driver’s license information, Deputy B.U. Demirci remained with the vehicle. Deputy Demirci then radioed to deputies that he had just observed Davis pass a handgun to the juvenile to conceal. Deputies quickly responded to the vehicle and detained the occupants without incident.
With the occupants safely detained, deputies began a search of the vehicle. Deputy Demirci recovered a purse the juvenile had used to conceal the handgun. An open bottle of alcoholic beverage was also found inside the purse. The odor of alcoholic beverage coming from Davis indicated the bottle belonged to him. Deputy Aubrecht also discovered Davis is a convicted felon.
Davis was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, concealment of a firearm by a convicted felon, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and drinking while driving. He was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
Prince William County
On March 31, the suspect sought in connection to the domestic that was reported to have occurred at the Markham’s Grant Apartments located in the 15700 block of Tassleford Ln. in Woodbridge (22191) on December 19, 2020, was arrested. The accused, identified as Erick Anthony Owens DICKERSON, was arrested without incident.
Arrested on March 31:
Erick Anthony Owens DICKERSON, 34, of 4254 6th St., Apt. #4, Washington DC Charged with malicious wounding
Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable
Malicious Wounding | Domestic Related [Previously Released] – On December 19 at 12:37AM, officers responded to the Markham’s Grant Apartments located in the 15700 block of Tassleford Ln. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a domestic. The investigation revealed that the accused and a family member were involved in a verbal altercation. At one point, the victim, a 36-year-old woman, attempted to intervene to separate the parties. During the encounter, the accused struck the victim more than one time before leaving the apartment. The victim reported minor injuries. Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Erick Anthony Owens DICKERSON. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful.