Joplin Road bridge to reopen after 6-month closure

Good news for commuters: the Joplin Road bridge over Quantico Creek will reopen to through traffic on Friday, April 2, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The bridge was completely rebuilt after historic flooding on Aug. 13 required its closure.

The flood was the highest peak flow that the United State Geological Survey (USGS) gauge adjacent to the bridge had seen in its 69-year existence- classifying it as between a 100 and 200-year event.

Lane Construction was awarded a $932,000 emergency contract for repairs. The work included undergrounding of NOVEC power lines, as well as:

Removal of the center pier

Construction of new abutments, wing walls, and parapets

Replacement of bridge beams and bridge deck (superstructure)

Repair of bridge asphalt approaches

Installation of new guardrail

Joplin Road is a popular bypass that links Interstate 95 at Quantico Marine Corps Base with Route 234 at Independent Hill, the location of the Prince William County Public Schools headquarters.