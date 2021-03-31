Gang charges filed after mob assault at Dale City restaurant

Aggravated Malicious Wounding | Malicious Wounding by Mob *ARRESTS – On March 30, detectives with the Prince William County Police Gang Unit and Northern Virginia Gang Task Force, with assistance from the Fairfax County Police Department, concluded the investigation into the aggravated assault that was reported to have occurred at the Sabor Latino located at 2910 Dale Blvd in Woodbridge (22193) on February 15:

On February 15 at 12:02AM, officers responded to the Sabor Latino located at 2910 Dale Blvd in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate an assault. When officers arrived, they encountered a man who was reportedly assaulted by three unknown men while outside of the establishment. The man sustained a severe laceration to his face and was transported to an area hospital for treatment. The suspects were not on scene when officers arrived and were not located. The victim refused to provided officers with additional information on what occurred. It is unknown what led up to the assault. No suspect description was provided beyond three men, possibly Hispanic, wearing gray hooded sweatshirts and black pants.

Over the course of the investigation, four suspects were identified in connection to the assault. The investigation revealed that the suspects targeted the victim, identified as a 31-year-old man, in an unprovoked attack as the victim exited the establishment. As a result of the assault, the victim lost consciousness and sustained significant head injuries and lacerations.

The suspects were determined to be members of the criminal street gang Mara Salvatrucha, commonly known as MS-13. The attack appeared random in nature as the victim reportedly had no known connection to any criminal street gangs. As a result of the investigation, multiple search warrants were obtained and executed.

During the searches, firearms, narcotics, ammunition, gang paraphernalia, and money were recovered. Following the investigation, the four suspects identified on the next page were arrested and charged in connection to the incident.

Arrested between February & March:

Christopher CALIX-RIVAS, 22, of 5313 Macwood Dr in Woodbridge

Charged with 1 count of aggravated malicious wounding, 2 counts of gang participation, 1 count of distribution of a controlled substance, and 1 count of possession of firearms while in possession of certain substances

Alexander CASTRO DE LA LUZ, 18, of 6317 Alamo St in Springfield

Moises ALFARO OLIVAR, 37, of 7231 Belinger Ct in Springfield [No photo available]

Gustavo ROMERO-SERPAS, 24, of 3467 Castle Hill Dr in Woodbridge [No photo available] Suspects above were each charged with malicious wounding by mob and gang participation

Court Date: April 28, 2021 | Bond: All suspects held WITHOUT bond