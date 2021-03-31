Earl Kenneth Rowe, 87, passed away on March 18, 2021, after a brave battle with lung cancer.

Earl was born in Superior, Ohio on September 14, 1933, the son of Alonzo and Mary Rowe. Growing up in Jackson, Ohio, he joined the US Army from which he retired in 1970. He was a Veteran of the Vietnam War, and served in Korea and Europe as well. Prior to serving his country, he worked on a Great Lakes merchant ship, the Henry C. Frick.

Following his military retirement, Earl worked in a number of positions in the civilian world. Among these were for American Medical Lab, and in a number of security positions including for Northern Virginia Training Center, Airport Security, and at the State Department.

In Earl’s spare time he enjoyed spending time hunting, and fishing, as well as camping. His talent for playing the guitar and singing delighted both family and friends for many years.

In April 1969 Earl and Harriet Linda Hurd Rowe were married in Fairfax County, Virginia. They enjoyed almost 52 years of marriage.

Earl was preceded in death by his parents and five brothers and one sister.

Survivors include his wife, Harriet Linda Hurd Rowe and his son Thomas, both of Dale City, Virginia and his son Philip (Jacqueline) of Monterey, California, and granddaughter Hazel.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Christian Appalachian Project, or your own favorite charity.