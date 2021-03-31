Bomb threat forces evacuation of Manassas shopping center

A bomb threat at a Manassas McDonalds brought service to a halt tonight.

The Davis Ford Crossing shopping center, where the restaurant sits, at the corner of Prince William Parkway and Liberia Avenue, was evacuated shortly before 10 p.m.

A bomb dog from the Virginia State Police was called to the restaurant shortly after that but didn’t detect explosives.

According to a police source at the scene, authorities were alerted to the suspicious package by someone that called 911 and told the operator the box spotted at the restaurant could have a bomb inside.

No one was injured. Crews cleared the scene shortly after 11 p.m., however, an investigation is ongoing, we’re told.

Prior to police clearing the scene, a portion of Liberia Avenue was closed, preventing drivers on Prince William Parkway from turning right to proceed toward Route 28.

Officials couldn’t say how many people were evacuated from the shopping center. The complex was built in 1991 and includes multiple fast-food restaurants, a gas station, a pharmacy, and an 8,000 square foot gym.