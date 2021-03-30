Supervisor Vega plans Easter egg hunt in Prince William County

While there won’t be the annual Easter Egg Roll at the White House this year, the Easter Bunny will visit Prince William County’s Coles District.

Supervisor Yesli Vega says she will restart the annual tradition of holding an Easter Egg Hunt at Coles Elementary School, located at 7405 Hoadly Road. The event will be held from Saturday, April from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Families are invited, and light refreshments will be served.

The event took a hiatus last year at the onset of the pandemic. This will be the first Easter Egg hunt organized by Vega, who took office in January 2020, replacing the long-serving Marty Nohe.

A total of 400 eggs will be hidden. Light refreshments will be served, and children may have their photos taken with the Easter Bunny.

The event drew between 40 and 125 attendees between the years 2013 and 2015.