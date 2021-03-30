Black bear sighted in western Stafford County

Multiple people have capture footage of a black bear roaming western Stafford County.

Those videos are appearing in the Ring security app and bring shared with Ring users. The videos show the bear walking across driveways and front lawns near the Lake Arrowhead subdivision.

The most recent bear sighting video was shared with app users on Monday, March 29. It was shot during the early morning hours of Monday, according to the app.

The bear is seen trying to get into a trashcan next to a house.

The Stafford County Office of Animal Control says it’s not received any recent reports of bear sightings. Those reports are frequent between May and July, during mating season, said Stafford sheriff’s spokeswoman Sarah Mahoney.

Adult black bears can range between six and seven feet long and weigh between 125 and 500 pounds. Black bears are expert tree climbers and stick to a diet of nuts and greens.