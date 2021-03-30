$735 worth of merchandise stolen at Walmart self-checkout

Prince William County

Armed Robbery – On March 29 at 1:41PM, officers were notified of a robbery that was reported to have occurred in the area of Wabash Pl and Worchester Dr in Woodbridge (22193) on March 27 at approximately 1:00PM. The victim, a 20-year-old man, reported to police that he made arrangements to sell multiple pairs of shoes in the above area to an unknown party via social media. During the encounter, the unknown party charged at the victim, knocking the victim to the ground. Once on the ground, a second suspect approached the victim, brandished a firearm, and demanded the victim’s property. The two suspects assaulted the victim before fleeing with a pair of shoes. The victim sought treatment for minor injuries and reported the incident to police a few days later.

Suspects Descriptions:

Black male, between 18-25 years of age with a goatee Last seen wearing a navy-blue track suit and black hat

Black male, with a heavy build

Last seen wearing a ski mask, black shirt, and black gloves

Vandalism – On March 29 at 4:55PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 13600 block of Choir St in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a destruction of property. The homeowner reported to police that sometime between 10:00PM on March 27 and 1:30PM on March 29, their home and two vehicles were vandalized. The investigation revealed that the homeowner’s two vehicles and home were either keyed or spray painted with racial slurs and derogatory language. No other property damage was immediately reported.

Stafford County

ASSAULT

Royal Crescent Way, 3/29, 4:25 p.m. Deputies responded for a report of an assault. The caller reported a firearm was involved in the incident. It was determined the victim and suspect, Jack Miller II, 49, of Fredericksburg, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated when Miller assaulted the victim. He was arrested for two counts of assault. Miller was released on an unsecured bond.

LARCENY

Little Oak Road, 3/29, 12:38 p.m. The victim reported her wallet containing cash was stolen from her vehicle. There were no signs of forced entry. The theft is believed to have occurred between 7 p.m. on March 28 and 8 a.m. on March 29.

11 Village Parkway, Walmart, 3/29, 1:54 p.m. Deputy J.W. Hutcheson responded for a report of suspects shoplifting from the store. The deputy located the suspect, Bruno Ferreira, 33, of Newark, NJ, in the parking lot. Further investigation revealed Ferreira had stolen $735 worth of merchandise through self-checkout. Loss prevention also notified the deputy another suspect was inside the store concealing items. The suspect was identified as Abraham Lieberman, 20, of Monsey, NY. Stolen merchandise and a controlled substance were found in Lieberman’s possession. He was arrested for larceny and possession of a controlled substance. Lieberman was held on a $7,000 secured bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail. Ferreira was arrested for larceny and held on a $2,000 secured bond.

Southern View Drive & Granville Drive, 3/29, 2:26 p.m. The victim reported his equipment trailer was stolen while it was parked in the area. The theft is believed to have occurred between 2 p.m. on March 28 and 11 a.m. on March 29.

125 Washington Square Plaza, Walmart, 3/29, 4:18 p.m. A loss prevention employee reported a female suspect stole numerous items through self-checkout on March 28. The suspect is a white female with red hair last seen driving an older model light blue and white Ford F-150.