Xfinity store moved to Potomac Town Center

Comcast has moved its Xfinity store to a new location in Woodbridge.

A new location has opened at 15101 Potomac Town Place Suite 115, at Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center, near Wegmans.

It replaces an old Xfinity store at Potomac Festival in Woodbridge, near Outback Steakhouse.

“Our new Woodbridge Xfinity Store is an important part of our ongoing effort to improve the customer experience,” said Abdlgadir Namir, a company spokesman.

“The new Xfinity Store opening in Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center will be a great addition to the community and is a really convenient location for residents,” said Debbie Jones, President & CEO, Prince William Chamber.

The store showcases many of Comcast’s products, including high-speed internet, home security, and cable TV.

The Woodbridge Xfinity Store will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The company currently has a total of 15 retail locations in Virginia – and 35 throughout Maryland, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and parts of Delaware, North Carolina, and West Virginia.