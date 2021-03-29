Victim shot in hand during robbery near Lake Ridge

A man was shot in the hand during a robbery on Saturday.
Police said the 23-year-old victim was walking in the area of Minnieville and Smoketown roads, near Lake Ridge at 3:15 a.m. when another man approached him, pulled out a gun and started rifling through his pockets.
The victim grabbed the suspect’s hand, and the gun went off.
The victim went to a local hospital for treatment, and that’s where police were notified of the crime. The attacker got away.
More details in the police press release.
Shooting | Armed Robbery – On March 27 at 3:15AM, officers responded to investigate an alleged shooting that was reported to have occurred in the area of Smoketown Rd and Minnieville Rd in Woodbridge (22192) earlier that morning. The victim, a 23-year-old man, reported to police that he was walking in the above area when he was approached by an unknown man. During the encounter, the man brandished a firearm and began going through the victim’s pockets. At one point, the victim grabbed the suspect’s hand, discharging the gun and striking the victim in the hand. The suspect then fled on foot. After the incident, the victim went to an area hospital where police were contacted. Officers checked the area and could not locate a crime scene. The investigation continues.