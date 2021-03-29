Victim shot in hand during robbery near Lake Ridge

A man was shot in the hand during a robbery on Saturday.

Police said the 23-year-old victim was walking in the area of Minnieville and Smoketown roads, near Lake Ridge at 3:15 a.m. when another man approached him, pulled out a gun and started rifling through his pockets.

The victim grabbed the suspect’s hand, and the gun went off.

The victim went to a local hospital for treatment, and that’s where police were notified of the crime. The attacker got away.

More details in the police press release.