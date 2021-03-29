‘We were shocked to see the tractor trailer was disintegrated‘

Update Tuesday

At 4:36 p.m. Virginia State Police responded to a vehicle fire along Interstate 95 at the 125 mile-marker in Spotsylvania County. A 2022 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling north on I-95 when it suffered a mechanical issue that caused it to catch on fire. The driver of the Freightliner, a 35-year-old male, of Virginia Beach, VA, was not injured during the incident. The Freightliner was hauling 40,000 pounds of paper. I-95 northbound is still closed due to the clean-up.

Update at 7:45 p.m.

I-95 remains closed at Massaponax after a tractor-trailer caught on fire. The driver stopped the truck and bailed, and was not injured.

Lisa, of Spotsylvania County, sent us the photo in this post, and provided this update.

I live in the Lee Hill District of Spotsylvania County. My son and I were traveling back to our house.As we were stuck in traffic we decided to stop and see what was happening from the I95 Route 17 overpass. We were shocked to see the tractor trailer was disintegrated. I have been following PLN for a while now after reading your updates on schools and the reopening of schools. I figured I would share a couple of photos of the truck and truck parts on I95 for you to utilize if you would like. Spotsy firefighters, EMS and deputies showed no matter what they are up for a huge task such as this accident. I am grateful to have a great public service community here in Spotsy. Original post

A tractor-trailer has caught fire and closed a portion of Interstate 95.

The crash occurred on the northbound side of the highway near milepost 126, near Massasponax, about 5 o’clock this afternoon.

No one was injured. Police report the truck burst into flames as it was traveling north on the highway.

All lanes of Interstate 95 are closed.

A press release from the state’s transportation department has more info.