Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center introduces Total Ankle Program

Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center is taking the next step in advanced surgery with the launch of the Total Ankle Program. This state-of-the-art, revolutionary program from the Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center Foot & Ankle Center of Excellence assists patients and gets them on their feet and back to their lives sooner.

“Total Ankle Replacement is a procedure to replace a damaged ankle joint, particularly those in end-stage arthritis to help reduce pain, swelling and help return the patient to a more natural stride,” says Robert Toomey, III, DPM, Vice President of Potomac Podiatry Group.

Traditionally, a total ankle replacement is used for end-stage arthritis patients. Previously, this procedure was recommended for patients older than 65. Now, because of advances in the procedure and the materials used in a replacement, patients in their 30s are successfully having the procedure performed.

“Foot & Ankle specialists have increased their understanding of limb and ankle alignment, and motion, which contributes to more efficient and anatomical ankle replacements,” explains Dr. Toomey. “Almost every implant is now created specifically for the individual after having a CT scan to determine the patient’s limb alignment, length, and bony deformities.”

The Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center team is specialty trained to treat and care for patients before, during, and after this advanced procedure. Sentara is excited to bring this level of care and advanced ankle treatment to Prince William County and surrounding communities.

“We’re excited our patients and community won’t have to travel for care,” explains Kathie Johnson, President, Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center. “Our specialty trained team – from physicians and nurses to surgical team technicians and therapists – are ready to help our patients through every facet of this procedure. From discharge and recovery to therapy and rehabilitation. We’re here for our patients every step of the way.”

Dr. Toomey agrees, “I want to educate patients regarding their options and provide them with exceptional care should an ankle replacement be required. Total Ankle Replacements are usually only used after all conservative treatments, like physical therapy and/or injections, have failed. If conservative treatment has failed, we are more than happy to help the patient come up with appropriate treatment options, offer second opinions, and ultimately provide surgical intervention, if required.”

To learn if the Sentara Total Ankle Program is right for you, call 1-855-704-FOOT (1-855-704-3668) or click here for more information.