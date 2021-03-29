Murder charge filed in latest killing outside Woodbridge nightclub

An arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred outside a Woodbridge nightclub.

Horace Gene Clark, 27, of Woodbridge is charged in the fatal shooting that took the life of 25-year-old Kalin Javon Robinson, of Stafford on Thursday, March 25.

Police posted more information about the arrest in a press release.

Murder Investigation *ARREST – On March 27, detectives with the Homicide Unit arrested a suspect in connection to the shooting death of Kalin Javon ROBINSON which occurred at the Babylon Café located at 3081 Golansky Blvd. in Woodbridge (22192) on March 25. During the investigation, detectives identified a suspect with possible ties to the incident. The investigation later revealed that the suspect shot the victim as he exited the establishment then fled the area. The incident was determined not to be random. No other injuries were reported in the encounter. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Horace Gene CLARK, was arrested.

Arrested on March 27: [No photo available] Horace Gene CLARK, 27, of 15680 Mendoza Ln in Woodbridge

Charged with murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond Identified:

The deceased was identified as Kalin Javon ROBINSON, 25, of Stafford

Police found Robinson in a parking lot outside the nightclub and then took him to a hospital where he died.

A crowd was gathered in the parking lot at the time of the shooting but dispersed when gunshots rang out.

Last week, police chief Peter Newsham pulled Babylon’s live entertainment permit. Robinson’s death is the latest in a string of incidents.

In July 2020, Charlie Davis III was stabbed in the parking lot and later died at an area hospital. A month later, police arrested Abdur Rahman Roland of Woodbridge and charged him with second-degree murder.