Johannes F. Morgenstern, age (83), a Field Service Engineer assigned as a Boeing Liaison to Marine Helicopter Squadron One for well over 44 years, died March 23, 2021.

Mr. Morgenstern immigrated from Germany in early 1956. After a year of work for Trans-world Airlines in Washington DC he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force as a aircraft mechanic and crew chief. After honorable discharge in early 1961 he attended at the Northrop University in California, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in Aircraft maintenance engineering in the summer of 1964. He was hired by Boeing-Vertol Company in September 1964 and became a field service engineer in support of the CH-46 Helicopters, used by the Navy and Marine Corps since mid-1964.

In his assignments he supported those helicopters in North Carolina, on shipboard assignments during vertical replenishment missions in Naples, Italy and during the Viet Nam war in 1968.

He has lived in Triangle, VA for the past 45 years where he has been the sole Boeing Liaison to the presidential helicopter squadron (HMX-1) and accompanied the aircraft, when deployed in support of presidential visits, throughout the United States and, occasionally, overseas.

He was a sailing enthusiast, for most of his life and devoted many years to the teaching of military personnel to “skipper” 19 foot Lightning sailboats at the Quantico, Marine Corps Base in Virginia. He was the Commodore of the Quantico Yacht Club for many years, a member of the Helicopter Society and Marine Corps Aviation Association. He enjoyed Music and Model Trains and played an accordion as well as a Home Organ.

Survivors include his wife of (59) years, Sarah E. Hitchens Morgenstern, one Son,

John-Richard Morgenstern & Wife Michelle and four Grandchildren. Sherry-Ann & her husband Christian, Flint, Lawton and Jessica who live in Spotsylvania, VA.

Services are private and the family will be having a Celebration of Life in the next few months, date to follow.

In lieu of Flowers donations may be made in memory of John Morgenstern to the National Museum of Marine Corps