Delays on Route 17 at I-95 expected over next several weeks

Drivers on Route 17 near Falmouth south should expect overnight delays near Fredericksburg in the coming weeks.

Construction crews will hoist new beams into place at the intersection of the highway and Route 17. The beams will support a new bridge that will carry traffic on I-95 south over Route 17.

The bridge is being installed as part of a $132 million project to improve not only the intersection of the two major roads but to also build a new I-95 bridge span over the Rappahannock River.

The work to lift the new beams into place will begin at 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 30. The entire project, to include the new bridge over the river, should wrap up sometime in 2022.

The Virginia Department of Transportation outlines the details in a press release.