Coronavirus hospitalizations double to 41 in Fredericksburg region

More poeple in the Fredericksburg region are being hospitalized for the coronavirus, according to a press release from the region’s health officer.

A total of 41 people are now in a hospital with coronavirus disease, up from 21 patients just a week ago. The number of new cases is also on the rise, according to the health officer, as 65 new cases per day are being reported. The number of new cases in the region has been increasing since March 19, when the average case rate was at 35 new cases per day.

Officials at the Rappahannock Area Health District say people need to remain vigilant, wash hands, wear masks, and physically distance themselves from others. The health officer included more details in the press release below.