Traffic hot spots this week in Fredericksburg, Stafford

I-95 Southbound

Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 133 (Route 17)

Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Single lane closure on I-95 southbound between the two interchanges for construction activities for Improve 95 projects.

Exit 126 (Spotsylvania) to Exit 98 (Doswell)

Thursday, 9 p.m. – 3 a.m. Mobile double lane closures for pothole repair at various locations between mile markers 126 and 101, just north of exit 98 (Route 30/Doswell).

I-95 Northbound

Exit 130 (Route 3) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway)

Monday – Thursday, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Single northbound lane closure for construction activities for Improve 95 projects between these two interchanges.

Exit 133 (Route 17) to Exit 136 Centreport Parkway)

Monday – Wednesday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Single northbound lane closure for construction activities for Improve 95 projects between these two interchanges.

Stafford County

Route 1 Southbound

Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Friday, 9 a.m. – noon. Single, left lane closure for Potomac Creek bridge replacement, between Potomac Creek Lane and Centreport Parkway intersection.

Route 17 Southbound

Tuesday – Friday, 8 p.m. – 7 a.m. single lane closure with full traffic stops between 11 p.m. – 3 a.m. Crews are placing bridge girders for a new I-95 overpass spanning Route 17. Route 17 southbound will be reduced to a single lane between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m. Traffic will be stopped for up to 30-minute intervals between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m. for motorist safety as crews place and secure girders.

Route 627 (Mountain View Road)

Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Single lane closure for guardrail installation near Centreport Parkway intersection.

Route 630 (Courthouse Road)

Thursday, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. One-way, alternating traffic near Lynhaven Lane. Crews will have the eastbound lane closed for tree removal in connection with a Stafford County project to improve Lynhaven Lane.

Old Courthouse Road

Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Right turn lane and shoulder closures on Old Courthouse Road between Hospital Center Boulevard and Route 1. Improve 95 project construction.

Mobile Bridge Cleaning

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Crews will be pressure washing bridges at multiple locations in Stafford County to remove debris and residue treatment materials from snow removal. Expect brief delays for short-term lane closures at bridges on the following routes:

Route 1

Route 3

Route 17

Route 607 (Cool Spring Road/Deacon Road)

Route 608 (Brooke Road)

Route 610 (Garrisonville Road)

Route 626 (Leeland Road)

Route 627 (Mountain View Road)

Route 653 (Hulls Chapel Road)

Route 753 (Enon Road)

Route 684 (Mine Road)

Route 1001 (Melcher Drive)

Route 1250 (Carriage Hill Drive)

Route 8900 (Centreport Parkway)

Litter Collection

Monday – Friday,7 a.m. – 4 p.m. Crews will pick up litter all week on various primary and high-volume secondary routes. Be alert for crews working along the roadside.

City of Fredericksburg and Stafford County

Falmouth Bridge

Sunday – Monday, 10 p.m. – 6 a.m. and Monday – Tuesday, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m. Mobile single lane closures overnight on Route 1 on Falmouth Bridge for pothole repairs. On Sunday night into early Monday, crews will have a lane closed on Route 1 southbound. On Monday night into Tuesday morning, a northbound lane will be closed.