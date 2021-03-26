Police chief suspends permit at Woodbridge nightclub after fatal shooting

Prince William County Police Chief Peter Newsham today pulled a permit for a Woodbridge nightclub that’s been the scene of two murders in the past year.
Babylon Cafe, located at 3081 Golansky Boulevard in Woodbridge, lost a permit that allowed it to host live events. The establishment is under review, police said, after 25-year-old Javon Robinson of Stafford was found outside the club in the parking lot suffering gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.
Police said a crowd was gathered in the parking lot at the time Robinson was shot. It dispersed once gunshots rang out, and police are still searching for a suspect in the case.
In July, Charlie Davis III was stabbed in the parking lot. He was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries at. A month later, police arrested Abdur Rahman Roland of Woodbridge and charged him with second-degree murder.
COMMUNITY MESSAGE: In response to the recent homicide & community safety concerns at the Babylon Café, Chief Newsham has suspended their Live Entertainment Permit pending review of security plans to ensure the safety of the community. Authority is pursuant to PWC ordinance 20-64. pic.twitter.com/JFhPzO1Tak
— Prince William County Police Department (@PWCPolice) March 26, 2021