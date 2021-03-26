Police chief suspends permit at Woodbridge nightclub after fatal shooting

Prince William County Police Chief Peter Newsham today pulled a permit for a Woodbridge nightclub that’s been the scene of two murders in the past year.

Babylon Cafe, located at 3081 Golansky Boulevard in Woodbridge, lost a permit that allowed it to host live events. The establishment is under review, police said, after 25-year-old Javon Robinson of Stafford was found outside the club in the parking lot suffering gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police said a crowd was gathered in the parking lot at the time Robinson was shot. It dispersed once gunshots rang out, and police are still searching for a suspect in the case.

In July, Charlie Davis III was stabbed in the parking lot. He was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries at. A month later, police arrested Abdur Rahman Roland of Woodbridge and charged him with second-degree murder.